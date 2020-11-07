There are a slew of electric pickup trucks slated to hit the market next year. Tesla’s Cybertruck, GM’s Hummer EV, Rivian’s R1T and Lordstown Motor’s Endurance to name a few. Ford, which has dominated the pickup truck market for decades with the F-150, is also planning an electric truck. The race is on between the established automakers and start-ups for who will be first to market. But when there are a plethora of EV trucks to choose from, will loyal pickup truck drivers make the switch to electric? » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC Tesla, GM, Rivian And The Electric Pickup Truck Race