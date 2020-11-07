President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from Wilmington, Delaware, the Biden campaign said, after NBC News projected that he will win the presidential election. He will be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, the campaign added. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC Watch live: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation — 11/7/2020