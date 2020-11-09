COVID-19: How the pandemic has impacted Kenya’s bond market
In Kenya, the collapse of Nakumatt Supermarket, Imperial Bank, Chase Bank, and Athi River Mining has affected thousands of corporate bondholders. Moreover, the Capital Markets Authority in the country has admitted that the corporate bonds markets remain depressed and illiquid. Economic Analyst Odhiambo Ramogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Ben Llewellyn-Jones on how to strengthen economic ties between Nigeria & the UK
Nigeria is a strategic economic partner to the United Kingdom as the Economic Development Forum between both countries looks to strengthen their bilateral trade relations. Ben Llewellyn-Jones, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more on the U.K’s trade ties with Nigeria.
Videos
International Trade Centre on charting the future of African trade
The One Trade Africa programme by the International Trade Centre aims to support the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Under the programme, the ITC and its partners will meet at a high-level forum to identify key intervention areas for small businesses within the AFCFTA later this month. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, at the ITC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the organisation's plans for trade in Africa.
Videos
Ethiopian PM replaces top military leadership as Tigray conflict worsens
The Ethiopian government has continued its military action in the northern Tigray region over the past few days, with reports of air strikes on targeted facilities. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has replaced the country’s military Chief and reshuffled the leadership of other security branches. Joining CNBC Africa for the latest Sub-Saharan Africa update is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.
Videos
New player enters Rwanda’s cement market
Kenyan cement manufacturer debuted into the Rwandan market promising competitive pricing in the local market with an aim to drive to growth and acceptability. According to the National Cement Company, the move was informed by the country's pace of development and infrastructure establishment in the country, creating an opportunity for supply. Narendra Raval, Chairman, Devki Group of Companies spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Reach new African markets and grow your business with the IATF
After generating US$32 billion in trade and investment deals in 2018, the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) is...
Brandcom
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox