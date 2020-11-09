IndoAfrica2020: Infrastructure – Paving the way for Expanded Trade

Africa has to deal with massive infrastructure needs in order to encourage intra-continental and global trade. Hot topics are development finance and closing the infrastructure gap. The greatest needs lie in power, road and rail transport, while ICT infrastructure is on a better footing. For the Indian economy, the infrastructure sector is also a key driver, responsible for propelling the country’s overall development – including power, bridges, dams, roads, and urban infrastructure development. The panel will look at trading opportunities, building business networks and potential partnerships in the infrastructure space.