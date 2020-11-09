International Trade Centre on charting the future of African trade
The One Trade Africa programme by the International Trade Centre aims to support the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Under the programme, the ITC and its partners will meet at a high-level forum to identify key intervention areas for small businesses within the AFCFTA later this month. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, at the ITC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the organisation's plans for trade in Africa.