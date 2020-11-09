President-elect Biden: What can markets look forward to?

Big Pharma has an established footprint in India and South Africa in particular. Indiais known for being the largest provider of generic medications globally. A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers estimated that the domestic Indian pharma market was expected to grow at 15 per cent to 20 per cent compound annual growth rate, to reach a value of between US$50 billion and US$74 billion by 2020. South Africa’s pharmaceutical sector is worth approximately R20-billion annually. Although there are more than 200 pharmaceutical firms in the country, large companies dominate the field. This panel unpacks the opportunities for drug development, pricing models, innovation and breaking monopolies....