What to expect from Nigerian equities market this week

The combined markets of India and Africa encompass 2.5 billion people and GDP of $5.5 trillion. Since 2001 there has been significant expansion of trade. The volume of trade between India and African countries grew from US$5.3 billion in 2001 to 70 billion in 2013. At the World Economic Forum in Delhi in 2014, the two sides reaffirmed their intention to reach a trade volume of US$500 billion by 2020. This panel will evaluate opportunities for mutual inter-dependence....