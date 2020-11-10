CBN secures order to freeze accounts of 20 #EndSARS sponsors

The United Nations says the demands for social justice and good governance by Nigerian youths are legitimate and must be done peacefully. They also noted that the developments are a fall-out of the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria obtained an order to freeze the accounts of 20 alleged sponsors of the #EndSARS campaign. Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director of PR24 joins CNBC Africa for more.
