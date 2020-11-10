Coke The Secret EP2: This initiative seeks to save Cape Town’s water by combating invasive species

India’s telecoms industry is one of the biggest in the world and has maximum reach across the sub-continent. It ranks as the world’s second-largest market in terms of Internet users, and it also boasts the second-largest telecommunications market. FDI inflow into the telecom sector during April 2000 – March 2020 totalled US$ 37.27 billion according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). In Africa, it is expected that there will be more than 1 billion mobile broadband connections on the continent by 2024. Service providers report strong growth in revenue from data access and digital services such as mobile money, and investment is surging in Africa’s tech start-ups. Mobile broadband and financial services are key growth segments. This panel will explore the potential opportunities for collaboration in this sector between India and Africa....