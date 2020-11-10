Coke The Secret Formula EP8: Saving Water for Cape Town
In this next episode of the Secret Formula we head off to Cape Town and up a mountain via helicopter to investigate brave ladies, who are taking out invasive plant species to save Cape Town's water.
#IndoAfrica2020: Infrastructure – Paving the way for Expanded Trade
Africa has to deal with massive infrastructure needs in order to encourage intra-continental and global trade. Hot topics are development finance and closing the infrastructure gap. The greatest needs lie in power, road and rail transport, while ICT infrastructure is on a better footing. For the Indian economy, the infrastructure sector is also a key driver, responsible for propelling the country’s overall development – including power, bridges, dams, roads, and urban infrastructure development. The panel will look at trading opportunities, building business networks and potential partnerships in the infrastructure space....
#IndoAfrica2020: Opportunities for Collaboration in Digital and Communication
India’s telecoms industry is one of the biggest in the world and has maximum reach across the sub-continent. It ranks as the world’s second-largest market in terms of Internet users, and it also boasts the second-largest telecommunications market. FDI inflow into the telecom sector during April 2000 – March 2020 totalled US$ 37.27 billion according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). In Africa, it is expected that there will be more than 1 billion mobile broadband connections on the continent by 2024. Service providers report strong growth in revenue from data access and digital services such as mobile money, and investment is surging in Africa’s tech start-ups. Mobile broadband and financial services are key growth segments. This panel will explore the potential opportunities for collaboration in this sector between India and Africa....
#IndoAfrica2020: Banking & Finance – Finding Bilateral Opportunities between India & Africa
With Africa moving more definitely into the digital banking and transformation space, there is a lot to be learned from India. The latest watchwords in banking in India and the African continent are Digital Inclusion, Financial Inclusion, and Banking the Unbanked. In India, even public sector banks like the Punjab National Bank and the State Bank of India are competing for customers’ attention by offering holistic services in line with global trends. The panel will discuss current and future collaborations in the banking and finance space between India and Africa....
#IndoAfrica2020: Big Pharma – Innovation and New Business Models
Big Pharma has an established footprint in India and South Africa in particular. Indiais known for being the largest provider of generic medications globally. A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers estimated that the domestic Indian pharma market was expected to grow at 15 per cent to 20 per cent compound annual growth rate, to reach a value of between US$50 billion and US$74 billion by 2020. South Africa’s pharmaceutical sector is worth approximately R20-billion annually. Although there are more than 200 pharmaceutical firms in the country, large companies dominate the field. This panel unpacks the opportunities for drug development, pricing models, innovation and breaking monopolies....
