As many South Africans adapted to working and studying from home, Telkom was one of the companies enabling connectivity throughout lockdown. Headline earnings per share increased by 25.4 per cent to 219 cents per share for the six months ended September. Group Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization rose by 6.3 per cent. Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko joins CNBC Africa for more.