Rwanda reopens border with DR CONGO

According to a report by the United Nations, gold production in the Democratic Republic of Congo is underreported while tonnes of the precious metal is smuggled into global supply chains. The report further indicated that the government lost up to $1.88million in taxes through the smuggling of at least 1.1 tonnes out of Ituri Province alone in 2019. Yves Kabongo, Managing Partner at KBG Capital spoke to CNBC Africa for more.