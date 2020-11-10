Skills development in boosting Rwanda’s tourism sector

With Africa moving more definitely into the digital banking and transformation space, there is a lot to be learned from India. The latest watchwords in banking in India and the African continent are Digital Inclusion, Financial Inclusion, and Banking the Unbanked. In India, even public sector banks like the Punjab National Bank and the State Bank of India are competing for customers’ attention by offering holistic services in line with global trends. The panel will discuss current and future collaborations in the banking and finance space between India and Africa....