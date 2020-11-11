Fuel scarcity looms as Nigeria’s oil unions down tools

Nigerian insurers say they will need more time to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and destruction from the recent fallout from the nationwide ENDSARS protests. They are seeking an extension of the recapitalisation exercise to December 2021, while they want Nigeria's insurance regulator to cancel the threshold assessments billed for December. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this story and unpack some 9-month earnings from Nigeria’s insurance sector are Ayodeji Ajilore, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities and Femi Oladehin, Partner; Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners.