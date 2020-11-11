Fuel scarcity looms as Nigeria’s oil unions down tools
A meeting between the government and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, ended in a deadlock. The meeting was scheduled to resolve the grievances of oil worker who embarked on an industrial action since Sunday. At the core of deliberations are issues raised on payment of oil workers through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system. Aniete Udo, National Public Relations Officer of PENGASSAN joins CNBC Africa for more.