What the UK-Kenya trade deal means for EAC member states
The East African Community member states have up to five years to join the UK-Kenya trade agreement due to be signed ahead of the Brexit transitional deadline. The new document has also shielded budgetary cuts that had been imposed on Trade Mark East Africa’s work in Kenya, allowing continued regional trade facilitation by the organization. Communication Consultant, Alex Owiti joins CNBC Africa for more.
