Africa’s internet economy projected to grow to $180bn by 2025

Google and the International Finance Corporation estimate that Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2per cent of the continent’s GDP by 2025. This would contribute nearly $180 billion to the economy. Driving this growth is a combination of factors; including a vibrant start-up ecosystem, and Africa’s commitment to creating the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest report from Google & the IFC is Nitin Gajria, Director at Google Africa.