Bears hold GSE while NSE rallies
The bears continue to dominate activities at the Ghana Stock Exchange in the past month while Nigeria’s market has seen a renewed bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ghana has seen a third consecutive monthly decline it is headline inflation which dropped to 10.1 per cent in October while Nigeria’s Statistical Office is expected to publish its October inflation data on Monday. Omotola Abimbola, Macro and Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more on the markets in Ghana and Nigeria.