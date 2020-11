Online retailer Jumia says its third-quarter gross profit after fulfilment, sales and advertising expenses turned positive for the first time at the group level, with the majority of countries breaking even. The e-commerce company reported a 22 per cent increase in its gross profit for the third quarter of the year. Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman for Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group spoke to CNBC Africa for more.