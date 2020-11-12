Nigerian fixed income & Fx market review
Traders say market players are reinvesting in Nigeria’s bond space owing to the low yields in the Treasury bills market. Tunde Adama, Head of Trading at CITI Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss the dynamics at play at Nigeria’s Fixed income and the forex market.
