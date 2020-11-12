Nigeria’s Kuda raises $10mn to fund expansion
Lagos and London-based Fintech, Kuda has raised $10 million to quicken its growth plans and keep up with customer demand. Babs Ogundeyi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuda joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more.
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Africa’s internet economy projected to grow to $180bn by 2025
Google and the International Finance Corporation estimate that Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2per cent of the continent’s GDP by 2025. This would contribute nearly $180 billion to the economy. Driving this growth is a combination of factors; including a vibrant start-up ecosystem, and Africa’s commitment to creating the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest report from Google & the IFC is Nitin Gajria, Director at Google Africa.
Videos
What Ace Magashule’s arrest means for ANC’s factional battles
The South African political landscape has been riddled with corruption for years, with the actions of officials in the spotlight in 2020. We have seen promises that President Cyril Ramaphosa made in his campaign coming to fruition, with government officials and businesspeople being charged for corruption. The latest being ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who will appear in court tomorrow. Is Ramaphosa playing the right chess pieces? Daniel Silke, Director at Political Futures Consultancy joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Growthpoint raises R4.2bn equity capital through placement
Growthpoint Properties this morning announced that it successfully closed its sizeable R4.3 billion equity raise, which opened yesterday afternoon. The placement was 2.74 times oversubscribed. The company initially sought to raise R4billion, which it increased in response to the strong demand for new Growthpoint shares. Growthpoint SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Thousands of Ethiopian refugees flee to Sudan as Tigray crisis worsens
More than eight thousand Ethiopians have reportedly fled into Sudan as fight between the national and provincial forces intensifies in the Tigray region. Political Analyst, Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more on the economic impact of the crisis.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Reach new African markets and grow your business with the IATF
After generating US$32 billion in trade and investment deals in 2018, the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) is...
Brandcom
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
