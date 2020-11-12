Nigeria’s Kuda raises $10mn to fund expansion

The South African political landscape has been riddled with corruption for years, with the actions of officials in the spotlight in 2020. We have seen promises that President Cyril Ramaphosa made in his campaign coming to fruition, with government officials and businesspeople being charged for corruption. The latest being ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who will appear in court tomorrow. Is Ramaphosa playing the right chess pieces? Daniel Silke, Director at Political Futures Consultancy joins CNBC Africa for more.