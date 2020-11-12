Respite for Nigeria’s revenue challenges as Brent rises 11% on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

Emerging markets have been riding a wave of optimism, with Democratic leader Joe Biden becoming President-elect in the United States. We have seen the Rand trading on happy ground for over a week, with hopes that the change in administration in the U.S. will benefit South Africa. Joining me to unpack what this means for the country is Jameel Ahmad, Director of Investment Strategy at NAGA & Martin Kingston, Steering Committee Chairperson at Business for South Africa.