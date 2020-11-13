#DigiFinRoundTable: The Evolution of Digital & Financial Inclusion in Africa
Over the past decade, financial inclusion has been one of Africa’s greatest success stories. The launch and growth of digital financial services has led to an unprecedented increase in the number of people enjoying access to formal financial services. This panel looks at how financial inclusion has evolved across sub-Saharan Africa, what digital tools are emerging that will continue to bolster financial inclusion and where the availability and equality of opportunities to access financial services is going in the future.