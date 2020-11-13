How COVID-19 is changing Africa’s E-Commerce space

In the third quarter, there was a significant increase of 7.5 per cent in the South African unemployment rate to 30.8 per cent. The unemployment rate - according to the expanded definition - increased by 1.1 percentage points to 43.1 per cent in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this year. This figure includes those who have given up looking for work. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa for more.