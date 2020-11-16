One Eight Innovation CEO on the future of Africa’s health technology market

Videos
Mon, 16 Nov 2020 13:54:38 GMT
Africa’s wound care management niche is expected to witness rapid growth of approximately 12 per cent over the next seven years according to Fortune Business Insights. This is great promise for the continent’s health sector in general and particularly those living with chronic or acute wounds, so how can medical entrepreneurs on the continent tap into this growing need? Moshe Lichtenstein, CEO and Founder of One Eight Innovation spoke to CNBC Africa for more.