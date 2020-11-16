Zambia Eurobond holders reject request to defer interest payments

Zambia’s debt issues continue, as the country went into a sovereign default on Friday. Zambia’s Eurobond holders rejected a request from the government to defer interest payments. Zambia missed payment of a $42.5 million coupon last month. It had until the end of business on Friday, to pay. Zambia’s Vice President Inonge Wina had said that the country would not default. Joining CNBC Africa for the latest Sub-Saharan Africa update is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.