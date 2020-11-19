Naspers SA CEO Phuthi Mahanyele on COVID-19, #SAIC2020 & developing SA’s tech ecosystem

The third South Africa Investment Conference was held in Sandton this week. The Conference attracts delegates from around the world to discuss potential investment opportunities and the platform offers business leaders, government, and community leaders a chance to reignite economic growth in South Africa. What are local giants doing to attract investment? CNBC Africa’s Zinatha Gquma caught up with Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, the South Africa CEO of Naspers….