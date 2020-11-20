FutureOfFranchising: The Evolution of the Franchising Industry

Some 550 franchised brands and 30,000 plus outlets later, clearly franchising works in South Africa and it is well established. The top 5 franchises are all fast foods, Nandos, KFC, Steers, Wimpy & Debonairs. What does it take to make a franchise work and what opportunities are in a world reshaped by the corona virus? The topic for this panel discussion is ‘The Evolution of the Franchising Industry’ and is moderated by CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa….