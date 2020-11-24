Nigeria’s MPC holds last meeting of 2020

A surprise 100 basis-point rate cut was the decision by Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee in September, coupled with an adjustment of plus100 and minus 700 on the asymmetric corridor around the Monetary Policy Rate. With Nigeria’s economy now officially in a recession and inflation at 14.23 per cent, what can we expect from the committee in its last meeting of the year? Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, Nnamdi Nwizu Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners & Gregory Kronsten Head- Macro & Fixed Income Research at FBNQest join CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to give analysis….