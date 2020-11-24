In a unanimous vote, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee kept all its policy parameters unchanged. The committee believes that holding rates at current levels will be beneficial and will allow the present policy measures permeate the economy while observing the trend of developments as the MPC felt its heterodox policies were showing positive results. Bismarck Rewane, the CEO, Financial Derivatives, Nnamdi Nwizu, the CO-Managing, a Partner at Comercio Partners and Gregory Kronsten, the Head of Macro and Fixed Income Research at FBNQuest joined CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for a post analysis of the decision….