How digital financial inclusion can help drive equitable development & economic growth

PUBLISHED: Thu, 26 Nov 2020 16:38:09 GMT
The launch of digital financial services in Africa led to an increase in the number of people accessing mobile money solutions where banks never established branches before like in rural villages. The access to mobile money services increase daily per capita consumption levels of households. Today, financial inclusion is a means to an end. Yolanda Cuba, Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer at MTN joins CNBC Africa to discuss how digital financial inclusion can be a catalyst for equitable development and economic growth….