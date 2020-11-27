ENDSARS Shooting: Nigeria approaches UK over proposed sanctions

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says the country is in touch with the United Kingdom after the UK’s parliament said it will impose sanctions on Nigerian officials over the #Endsars Lekki shooting. Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister said it was important that a balanced picture is made available to the UK parliament before any decision is taken. As more cases of police brutality are laid before the judicial panels, Valentine Utulu, Managing Partner at Legal Crest and Femi Oladehin, Partner for Investment Banking at Argentile Capital Partners join CNBC Africa for more….