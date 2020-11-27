FutureOfEducation: Exploring Innovations in Educational Entrepreneurship

Videos
PUBLISHED: Fri, 27 Nov 2020 13:46:49 GMT
Innovations in Educational Entrepreneurship is the topic for this panel discussion. As unemployment rises on the continent, young entrepreneurs are making their mark on the education landscape with the aim of preparing students for the next generation of jobs and equipping them for entrepreneurship and innovation. Start-ups and new business models are disrupting traditional educational institutions and operating models, and are teaching adaptive leadership, ethical decision-making, and social entrepreneurship….