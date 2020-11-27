FutureOfEducation Founder Rakesh Wahi on rethinking education in post-COVID-19 era

The education system in Africa buckled under the demands of hard lock-downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move to online teaching left parents and students reeling amid concerns that the quality of education may suffer and that students may drop out. The pandemic has brought the socio-economic divide into sharp focus and highlighted the risk of learning loss at the lower end of the education spectrum. Rakesh Wahi, Co-Founder of the ABN Group & Founder of the #FOE2020 Summit shares insight on how Africa can navigate the new normal in education….