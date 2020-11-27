Impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s aviation sector & the way forward

Africa’s aviation sector could lose $6 billion of passenger revenue compared to 2019 according to IATA. That is $2billion more than was expected at the beginning of the pandemic. The fallout from the impact of COVID-19 could lead to 3.1 million Job losses in aviation and related industries. That is half of the region’s 6.2 million aviation-related employment. On this panel CNBC Africa is joined by Abderahmane Berthe, Secretary General, Africa Airlines Association; Derek Nseko, Managing Director Ifly Aviation and Patrick Nkulikiyimfura, Managing Director Akagera Aviation….