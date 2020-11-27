Railway Safety Regulator: Unpacking the State of Safety Report 2019/20

In 2017, the Department of Transport published a draft transport white paper in which railway was expected to form the backbone of the country’s transport system by 2050. And in January this year, Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined his strategic vision where he pledged to “vertically integrate traffic policing to create a single chain of command and proclaim traffic policing as a 7-day, 24-hour job”. The 2019/2020 State of Railway Safety Report in this special broadcast shows an eight per cent increase in the number of security related incidents in the railways….