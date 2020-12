FBNQuest’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for Nigeria showed a recovery to 54.6 index points in the month of November from 51.2 points in October. The recovery is in line with the third quarter Manufacturing GDP figures reported by the National Bureau of Statistics which showed a slower contraction in the sector. Chinwe Egwim, Economist at FBNQuest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more….