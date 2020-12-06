COVID-19: How the pandemic has impacted healthcare systems in Africa

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on the continent in February 2020, Africa’s response, led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has been commendable. Governments moved quickly to institute public health measures to curb its spread but the virus has also exposed the deficiencies of many of our health systems, so what lessons can be drawn from this? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are; Prof. Joachim Osur, Director, Emerging Markets, at Amref Health Africa; Joanitah Nvanungi, Co-Founder Drugs Dash and Dr. Patrick Singa, Medical Director, Babyl Health Rwanda.