Why the EU is getting tough on Big Tech | CNBC Reports

The European Commission is proposing legislation aimed at stopping companies exercising too much power on the internet. CNBC's Silvia Amaro reports on how the new laws could affect tech giants from across the globe. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Tech #Europe