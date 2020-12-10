2020VirtualAEC: Opening Ceremony of the African Economic Conference 2020

The 2020 edition of the African Economic Conference focuses on how African countries can build resilience and be better prepared to deal with future shocks. The theme of this year’s conference is: “Africa beyond COVID-19: accelerating towards inclusive sustainable development.” Jointly organized by African Development Bank (AfDB), the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). CNBC Africa's brings you the official opening ceremony of the conference which was officially declared open by the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde.