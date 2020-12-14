Outlook for Nigeria’s financial market in Q1’21

It is the last full trading week before Christmas and we are seeing mixed trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market ahead of this week’s bond and primary market auction. On the currency, the International Monetary Fund says Nigeria needs to take a multi-step transition to a more unified exchange rate regime. While at the equities market, the NSE All-Share Index is set to close the year on a positive note up over 27 per cent. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner of Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.