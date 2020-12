CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau is on the ground in Chicago at United's cargo facility as the airline starts shipping Pfizer's Covid vaccine on passenger planes. Plus, CNBC's Deirdre Bosa breaks down the lingering hangover effects of the monster one-day gains Airbnb and DoorDash saw in their IPOs last week.