Rwanda announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

Residents and citizens in Rwanda woke up to news of new restrictions from the office of the prime minister in the wake of the latest spike in COVID-19 numbers in the country. CNBC Africa spoke with Political & Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka on what has become to be known as the yellow paper.

Tue Dec 15 2020 | 15:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)