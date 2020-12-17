2020: Assessing Nigeria’s tech ecosystem

Techpoint Africa says Nigerian start-ups raised $28.35 million in the second quarter of the year. Meanwhile, the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association say financial services and information technology have been two of the major sectors driving venture capital activity in Africa between 2014 and 2019. Joining CNBC Africa to assess the performance of tech start-up ecosystem is; Maurizio Caio, Founder and Managing Partner at TLCOM, Ife Oyedele, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Kobo360, and Jake Bright, Techcrunch Contributor and Co-Author of The Next Africa.