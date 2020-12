Brigg Macadam’s Greg Swenson sees opportunities for African economy despite pandemic shocks

2020 is coming to an end and we now need to look at opportunities for the African economy in 2021. There is a massive resurgence of private capital investing in food security and infrastructure in both developed and emerging economies. Greg Swenson, Founding Partner at Brigg Macadam joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Dec 17 2020 | 17:30:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)