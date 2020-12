COVID-19: How the pandemic shaped consumer spending habits in 2020

Consumer spending has been under pressure this year, with COVID-19 resulting in job losses and a move to online shopping. Black Friday was different this year with less queues, Christmas spending is expected to be lower. We want to know where consumers are putting their money. Joining CNBC Africa for that discussion is Bryan Smith, Content Manager at Wonga; Isana Cordier the Sector Head for Consumer Goods & Services at ABSA CIB and Ester Ochse, Product Head at FNB Money.

Thu Dec 17 2020 | 11:02:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)