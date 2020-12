Here’s what Facebook is doing to counter misinformation on its platform

Social media platforms have been cited as the number one source of misinformation that many have come to call fake news. In a year where it has become more imperative to have access to the correct information, has Facebook done enough? CNBC Africa spoke to Kojo Boakye, Head of Policy at Facebook in Africa for more.

Thu Dec 17 2020 | 10:08:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)