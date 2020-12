Solar energy start-up Oolu raises $8.5mn in series B round

A West Africa-based Solar Pay-As-You-Go Distributor, Oolu has raised 8.5 million dollars in Series B round with RP Global as lead investor, All On and Persistent Energy, among others. The company’s Managing Director for Nigeria, Doseke Akporiaye joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details and also explore ways Nigeria can take harness its solar energy capacity.`

Thu Dec 17 2020 | 15:26:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)