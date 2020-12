Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya

Somalia announced that it is cutting diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing it of violating Somali sovereignty and meddling in its internal affairs. The announcement came a day after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Musa Bihi Abdi, the leader of Somaliland in Nairobi. CNBC Africa spoke to Solomon Kariuki, Investment Analyst at Cytonn for more.

Thu Dec 17 2020 | 16:22:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)