The Afreximbank African Trade Report Launch 2020

2020 was bound to be a watershed year. Do you remember those 2020 visions? How many countries actually realized those lofty visions? Then the corona virus and changed everything. Some argue the reshaping of the world economy is in part a good evil, offering Africa a chance to stake its place in the world economy, especially with the coming of the AfCFTA. This brings us to today: where we launch the Africa Trade Report, a detailed look at African trade like no other, brought to you by Afreximbank.