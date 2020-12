How the emergence of e-health is transforming healthcare delivery in Africa

How is your local pharmacy embracing the changes caused by the effects of the lockdown and curfew measures? Could they be going fully digital and are consumers embracing this? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of pharmacy chain, Goodlife, Amaan Khalfan on the effects of the pandemic on operations of the industry.

Fri Dec 18 2020 | 14:51:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)